Aki Supplied by Artist

Premiere: AKI - Militant (SA12)

I first heard this track from AKI on the "I Am Grime Show" on Rinse FM a few months ago, spun by Jackdat. I knew instantly it was a heavy production. It opens quietly with hi-hats and as it gradually builds up to the drop, you hear a low sub edging its way into focus during the intro. On the drop, the sub is so clean and well rounded; bouncing along with authority. The track evolves at various stages, which I always look for within dubstep. Wicked release from Aki. Make sure you have a listen to the rest of his release. "Militant" is due out on February 14th on his AKI Vol II EP via Substantial Audio.