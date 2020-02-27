As producers, we are constantly looking at the world around us as inspiration for our next project. It can come in the form of nature, other forms of art; the possibilities are endless. For DNB artist Billain, he draws much of his inspiration from popular anime series. His latest work, Third Impact, takes the vocal from 'A Cruel Angel's Thesis' of the hit series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Using the acapella as a foundation, he crafted the track around it using his signature "cyber neuro" style of DNB to create a rich and intense atmosphere that perfectly highlights what made the series so popular. Check out the video premiere below, and be sure to grab the track here, which is being offered as a free download.