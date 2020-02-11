Premiere: Fedele - Riot Revolte (DJ Hell Remix) [Turbo]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from two of techno's finest. The legendary DJ Hell provides his take on Agents Of Time member Fidele's solo outing on Turbo Recordings. While energizing and infectious, DJ Hell goes for a still relatively stripped back remix of 'Riot Revolte', with simple drums, a warm bassline, and flashes of trippy eerie noises- perfect for taking the dancefloor into frenzy realms. Although Agents Of Time have been a staple on many club and festival lineups over the years, Fidele proves he can stand on his own with his EP 'No Mercy For Beginners', which is available February 14th. Grab it here.

Track: Riot Revolte (DJ Hell Remix)

Artist: Fedele

Label: Turbo Recordings

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 2-14-2020