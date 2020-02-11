Premiere: Joseph Ashworth - Breathe ft. Vanity Fairy [Disco Halal]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from London-based artist Joseph Ashworth. Known for his emotive brand of deeper more progressive house leaning music, 2019 saw him push his sound in a more leftfield electronica direction, incorporating influences from New Wave, Alt-Pop, and Downtempo, which gained much support from the likes of Sven Vath, DJ Tennis, and more.

Taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name on Disco Halal, 'Breathe' is dark and brooding, yet haunting and delicate at the same time. Featuring airy vocals from Vanity Fairy, Breathe envokes a sense of wanting and melancholy, like coming to terms with the end of something. Breathe will be available on February 14th via Disco Halal. Grab it here.

Track: Breathe ft. Vanity Fairy

Artist: Joseph Ashworth

Label: Disco Halal

Format: Digital

Release Date: 2-14-2020