Premiere: Lay-Far Drops Stripped-Down, Old-School Banger With "What It Is"

Moscow based Lay-Far has been prominent on my radar lately. With the likes of SCRUSCRU, Lowres, Baltimore Chop, and many others, there seems to be a wave of killer house and disco coming out of Russia at the moment. Timely as ever, Razor-N-Tape are releasing a Lay-Far record on their Reserve imprint, and Lordy you've got to get your hands on it. You can pre-order The Trinity EP from Juno here but ahead of it's release next week, we've got the premiere of "What It Is," a track off the b-side. It's a killer tune and an exceptional record from top to bottom.
You know, house music doesn’t have to be that complicated. Listen to some of the old-school greats and you'll find a simple beat and a sweet groove knocks the house down. "What it Is" is a great example of this. Straightforward and yet absolutely gets the job done. A peak-time wobble that'll right any dance-floor from LA to Moscow.