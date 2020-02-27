Max Freegrant Courtesy of Artist

Ukrainian DJ & producer Max Freegrant has been making his name known by spreading out singles and remixes across labels like Anjunabeats, Armada and Toolroom, showing impressive range from melodic and mellow trance music to deep house. Now he returns to his label, Freegrant Music, for a special new song that is close to his heart, “Nazar”

“Nazar” is named after his one-year-old son and the emotion of being a father is channeled into this track. It doesn’t change the type of song that Freegrant has been writing over the past few years, but adds a new personal touch. He adds a chugging groove underneath fluttering synth chords and distant vocals echoing around the mix. It is deep, melodic and subtly beautiful that builds into its soaring climax.

“’Nazar’ it's the name of my 1 year old son. The track is written under the influence of love for this little man," explains Max Freegrant. "I tried to introduce light vocal echoes in the distant background and syncopated synth chords with my firm tech prog groove and I think that will have any listeners feeling the love for this important track."

“Nazar” will be released tomorrow, February 28 via Freegrant Music. Get the first listen now below.