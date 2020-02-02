Premiere: Oxóssi - Saut Dans Le Vide (SUBALT024)

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features Oxóssi, with his track "Saut Dans Le Vide" which features on the very weighty 'Sama' EP forthcoming via Subaltern Records.

Subaltern Records are one of the most pivotal labels within the 140 scene at the moment, with past releases from the likes of Taiko, Cartridge, Glume & Phossa, D-Operation Drop and many other heavy hitters. They are constantly evolving with each release and its a delight to see a label keeping the flame alight for underground dubstep, especially in the vinyl world.

This one feels like its been plucked straight out of a film. The entire track is so atmospheric with an eerie intro which mutates into a more dream-like production. The drop incorporates various textures -- you can hear subtle pads, stabs and a dreamy flute which pops in and out of the track effortlessly. There's a very emotive female vocal running throughout the production coupled with continuous piano chords that can be heard more or less from the drop until the track ends. I really rate this production from Oxóssi so make sure listen to the entire release as it is a weighty, clinical production. Out to the Subaltern Records gang every single time. This ones forthcoming on February 28 on both digital & vinyl, pre-order here.