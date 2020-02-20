Premiere: SBK - Cairotes (DUPLOC034)

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features SBK, with his track "Cairotes" which features on the very weighty 2 track EP forthcoming via the big bad label, Duploc.

Duploc are constantly tearing down stereotypes when it comes to running a label, with weighty release after weighty release, and a hugely eclectic artist roster covering a whole host of different dubstep sounds, they are quickly becoming a pioneering label within the 140 scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's no secret that I'm a sucker for an eastern style rift within a dubstep production, and this one really hits the spot. SBK opens the track with the crackle of vinyl and some stuttered strings partnered with small spots of space perfectly placed after each rustic string is played. The harmonics in this production are sick. The tune constantly evolves drawing you deeper into the track. About one third of the way through yet another texture comes into play. Devilish chimes creep into the production which play out over the top of a deep, industrial sounding sub bass. Absolutely wicked track from SBK. The entire release is due out on Feb 24, 2020. Make sure you cop it! Big up SBK and Duploc every single time.