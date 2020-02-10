Premiere: Specialivery - "Gravity Darkening" (Oblate Records)

We have the premiere of Specialivery's title track taken from his upcoming debut album.

In an age, when the importance of the full-length album has faded away, Swiss producer, Carlo Bernasconi is challenging the change and a little bit more. Under his production alter ego, Specialivery, he's releasing a full-length concept album which tells his personal story allegorically in future-like, fantasy, techno fashion. And to help illustrate his vision, he commissioned well-known Italian comic book artist, Sergio Giardo.

Here at Magnetic Magazine, we are thrilled to present you with the premiere of Specialivery's title track from that very album, "Gravity Darkening."

Gravity Darkening is due out on February 20th via Oblate Records both digitally and on vinyl. Pre-order your digital copy now over at Beatport.

