Premiere: TLZMN Shares Murky Dub Cut "The Grid"

This is lifted from his 'DJINN' EP for WAKAAN.

Tony Austin

Sharing his five-track DJINN EP this Friday through WAKAAN, mysterious producer TLZMN gets us in the mood with a sneak peek at one of its cuts. Often referred to simply as "The Hood," TLZMN is a wicked fit for Liquid Stranger's label, and his cross-genre sound lends itself perfectly here.

One of the low-rolling tunes here is "The Grid," which trembles with bassline intensity and depth. Cavernous kicks and a hollow, rattling melody ensures you are fully taken in.

TLZMN kills it with this super varied EP, and you can expect plenty of unique flavors on display.

Pre-save DJINN here.