Purity Ring Announce New Album 'WOMB,' Share Single "stardew"

Purity Ring will release their new album and first since 2015's 'another eternity' in April.

It has been a long five years, but finally Purity Ring is back to announce a new album WOMB. Megan James and Corin Roddick wrote, recorded, produced and mixed the entire album.

WOMB will follow 2012 debut Shrines and 2015’s defining another eternity. In addition to the album announcement, they have released a new song “stardew,” which is the album closer and has the feel of it. We will see how the front end compares to "stardew" when we get more singles from the album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WOMB will be available digitally, on CD and standard back vinyl. Limited color vinyl options available for pre-order via the Purity Ring store & 4AD Store (violet), Vinyl Me Please (grey & white marbled), and independent record shops (opaque red). The first 1,000 limited LPs ordered from the 4AD Store will come with an exclusive 12”x12” insert signed by the band. Pre-order from all of these places, digitally and on streaming services here.

See the full tracklist below. WOMB will be released on April 3 via 4AD.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. rubyinsides

2. pink lightning

3. peacefall

4. i like the devil

5. femia

6. sinew

7. vehemence

8. silkspun

9. almanac

10. stardew