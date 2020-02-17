RIP Andrew Weatherall: Pioneering DJ & Producer Dead At 56

British DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died today Monday, February 17th, at London's Whipps Cross Hospital. He was 56 years old.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London,” said his management company on Facebook. “The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

The DJ and producer became a key figure in acid house scene in the late 80’s where he was recruited by Danny Rampling to DJ the famed Shoom nightclub. He would go on to found Boy’s Own Recordings and the production outfit Bocca Juniors. He also helped create other musical outfits Two Lone Swordsmen, with Keith Tenniswood, and the Sabres of Paradise.

His breakthrough came with Primal Scream’s seminal and era-defining album Screamadelica, which took the band’s sound to new euphoric heights with loops, samples and more. It would become one of the most important albums of the 1990s.

He continued DJing and producing up until his death, putting a stamp on a legendary career that impacted so many.

We are already seeing a pouring in of sympathy and memories from those who knew him and those who were impacted by his work.