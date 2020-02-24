RÜFÜS DU SOL Detail Live Album 'Live From Joshua Tree,' Share Video For "Solace"

Alex George

RÜFÜS DU SOL has detailed their upcoming live album concert film RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree. As the title would suggest, it was filmed in Joshua Tree, though there weren't any fans around.

At eight tracks, the album is primarily made of songs from their 2018 LP Solace, but also includes tracks from Bloom and Atlas. It opens with a new, unreleased song “Valley of the Yuccas.”

The idea for live album first was first conceived when the Australian trio were writing for Solace in Joshua Tree and saw the beauty of the landscape unfold before them one sunrise.

“The idea for a film was born out of a writing trip in Joshua Tree when we were trying to finish SOLACE. We stayed up all night writing as the sun rose, this creeping light over the valley made its way into the room. We climbed these wild rock formations to a little vista at the top, about 100 feet above where we were writing, and sat to take in the sunrise. We were listening to tunes on a speaker and someone put on ‘Time’ by the Pachanga Boys. Watching dawn break with this epic 15-minute journey playing out, we started joking about putting together a sunrise set in the desert where we would play to no one. People talk a lot of shit in the desert at 5am, but walking around this alien world at dawn, we definitely felt there was something calling us back out there,” explains drummer James Hunt.

“So over an 18 month period, we workshopped ideas and locations and finally were able to put time aside to shoot in September last year. It was decided sunset would be more practical for our crew. We originally planned for it to be a live stream, but as the idea grew and the production got bigger and bigger, it organically morphed into a film. It’s something that’s taken two years to pull together and something we are so excited to share with the world and make available everywhere.”

The first video for “Solace” is out now and can be watched below. Pre-order the live album now before it is released on March 6. They are going on tour around the world this spring and summer. Find the dates here.

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree” Tracklist

1. Valley of the Yuccas (Live from Joshua Tree) [Unreleased]

2. Eyes (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

3. New Sky (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

4. Desert Night (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Atlas]

5. Solace (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

6. Underwater (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]

7. Innerbloom (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Bloom]

8. No Place (Live from Joshua Tree) [Taken From Solace]