Spotlight: AKAI Pro MPC One: How to Make a Trap Beat in 10 Minutes with Point Blank

AKAI Pro is renowned for their hardware products. Over the course of history, their legendary MPC range has been used by iconic artists such as J Dilla, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Mark Ronson, Outkast, Big Boi and many more and continues to be a staple for many producers. The MPC is perfect for musicians who want to get their beats down rapidly on the fly. So in this video, Point Blank looks at the AKAI Pro MPC One and show exactly how to make your first beat.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The MPC One is the newest addition to the MPC family and features many of the best bits from the AKAI Pro Force, Live and X models. Tune in to see just how easy it is to create a trap beat and for a more in-depth look at how music production tech, techniques and music theory work, check out their line of online courses.

In the video, Rob from AKAI Pro and PB’s DJ Ravine cover a brief overview of the new product exploring MPC One’s standout features and where they derived from. Once clued up on the new tech DJ Ravine jumps into making his own trap beat proving just how easy it is to get to grips with this intuitive hardware. The pair cover how to browse your samples efficiently, setting up your sequence, using the piano roll function to cut, copy, transpose and edit notes like you would in any other DAW as well as how to add effects like sidechain, reverb and delay on the fly. The results from the MPC One, and the workflow speed, were impressive to say the least.