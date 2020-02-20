Spotlight: Getting the Right Timing Down When Taking CBD

Courtesy Photo

For most of us, when we take CBD, it’s because we are looking for some type of purpose. This is why it’s important to time your hemp intake properly. The thing about CBD is that it can take a while to absorb into the body depending on the type of administration method that you’re using. This means that if you’re consuming, for instance, a CBD edible, you have to know that the CBD won’t actually become active within the body for a little while. If you’re trying to ensure that the CBD peaks at a certain moment during the day, you have to make sure that you consume your edible at the right time.

Today, we’ll be talking about how to time your CBD intake depending on the delivery method that you’re using. This way, you will be able to get the most out of your hemp routine.

Different Types of CBD Delivery Methods and Their Absorption Rates

Before we talk about how to time your CBD usage, we first have to discuss the unique absorption rates of each common type of delivery method. When we talk about the absorption rate, we’re referring to the length of time between taking the CBD product and having its effects fully active within the body.

Vaping: Has the fastest absorption rate of all internal methods of consumption. This is because of the unique absorption rate of inhalation. When we inhale a substance, it crosses the blood barrier very quickly. By vaping CBD, the compounds can be active in peak levels within minutes. Bear in mind that the potential effects can also wear off the fastest.

Topical: CBD topicals are applied to the skin, which means that they are not consumed internally. CBD and the other compounds in hemp are actually capable of absorbing through the skin’s layers very quickly, allowing them to reach the muscular tissue fast. Many people find that topicals can peak in as little as ten minutes and can last for hours at a time. Bear in mind that if you’re using a topical, you’ll almost definitely find that the only area of the body affected is the one where you applied the product.

Tincture: Oil-based hemp products that are poured under your tongue so that they can absorb through the sublingual tissue. CBD tinctures tend to activate within the body somewhere between fifteen and forty-five minutes after administration. The activation can last for up to three or so hours.

Edibles: Such as gummies and capsules can take anywhere from one to two hours to become active. This is due to the nature of the digestive process. The CBD must pass through the digestive tract before it’s released into the bloodstream by the liver. The reason why the absorption rate can vary so dramatically is because each person’s digestive tract is unique, and the absorption rate can be impacted by what you’ve eaten that day. Another thing to know about edibles is that they can stay active in the body for several hours at a time.

Timing Your CBD Experience, According to the Chosen Delivery Method

Now, we can talk about how to time each delivery method. Everyone has their own purpose for taking CBD. Some people like to take it before bedtime, and others find that it really helps to have some hemp in the system prior to working out. So, first, you must identify what it is that you’re trying to achieve with CBD, and what time of day you will find it the most useful.

Once that’s settled, you can time your dose based on the information regarding absorption rates that we’ve provided above. For instance, if you want to take CBD before an event, and you prefer taking edibles, you want to make sure that you take the CBD somewhere between 90 minutes prior to when you have to leave. If you want to take CBD for bedtime, and you like to vape CBD, you can hit your vaping device minutes before putting your head on the pillow due to the fast absorption rate of this delivery method.

Keep in mind that everyone’s body is different. Some people may find that CBD absorbs into the body and peaks sooner or later than what’s considered average. If this is the case for you, make the necessary adjustments to your timing to accommodate your needs.

When It Comes to CBD, Timing Really Can Be Everything

This is especially true if you’re taking CBD daily in order to manage something that’s going on within your body. Use this guide to time your intake perfectly based on the unique absorption rate of your preferred delivery method.