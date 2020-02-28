Spotlight: How to Write a K-Pop Track: BTS – "Blood Sweat & Tears" Point Blank Analysis

In the video, Rob Lee, one of Point Blank’s Online lecturers, pulls back the curtain on BTS’ hit track "Blood Sweat & Tears," analyzing the key elements which made this track so successful

Over the last decade, Korean pop, a.k.a. K-Pop, has taken the Western world by storm. K-Pop draws influences from numerous genres from around the globe such as hip-hop, pop, EDM, R&B, jazz and house and blends this infectious fusion with catchy hooks and flawless dance routines. Even if you’ve never heard of K-Pop as a genre, it’s likely you’ve heard of the global phenomenon, BTS.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Seoul seven-piece BTS currently hold the torch for K-Pop, having released the best-selling album in Korean history, Map of the Soul: Persona, charted in multiple countries, been named as the "Next Generation Leaders" by Time Magazine and became the first Asian and first non-English speaking act to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

In the video, Rob Lee, one of Point Blank’s Online lecturers, pulls back the curtain on BTS’ hit track "Blood Sweat & Tears," analyzing the key elements which made this track so successful. Point Blank’s online school offers an endless stream of track breakdowns, music production and theory tips and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rob Lee kicks off our analysis by breaking down "Blood Sweat & Tears" into different sections. He shines a light on the music theory behind the track, running through the notes, scales and chords used in the song, showing exactly how each phrase comes together. This video is taken straight from Point Blank’s Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) which they use to host their online courses and lecturer 1-2-1s. Find out how their online school works here.