Stream: Born Dirty - Alpha Omega [Insomniac Records]

Los Angeles-based Born Dirty is a name that's been making plenty of waves over the past couple of years. With releases on Insomniac Records, Diplo's Higher Ground, and plenty other, their top-notch productions have received support all across the spectrum. Their latest EP, Alpha Omega, is one that perhaps showcases their talent, as the two-track EP takes a darker and grittier edge than their previous offerings. Alpha Omega features a catchy steel drum melody, over a bouncing drum beat, while In The Shadows is a more straightforward tech-house track, and perhaps the darker of the two. Alpha Omega is available now. Grab it here.

