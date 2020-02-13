Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes Announce Joint-Album 'What Kinda Music'

These two quite different artists combine on a new album out in April.

Bardha Krasniqi

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have announced their new joint-album What Kinda Music. Misch, a leader of the neo-soul, electronic movement and Dayes, a jazz drummer that also works in everything from soul to UK grime, came together on this album that meshes their talents and interests.

"Yussef comes from a more experimental background, and he has a lot of loose, crazy ideas,” explains Misch. “I know how to write a catchy melody, but with interesting chords and I have a good understanding of popular song forms, so I think I streamlined those ideas and made them accessible.”

According to Dayes, the intent with this album was to go deeper than music into real friendship.

"Both our parents who'd never met each other before, are now best friends as a result of this - they now see each other more than we do! I'd like to think, in some small way, that this album has a similar impact for people too,” explains Dayes. Everything feels so divided these days, it would be nice for people to hear the record and hear two very different musicians coming together and realize it doesn't have to be that way."

That synergy is found on the title track from What Kinda Music. The drums drive the record, but soft melodies and singing gives the track real depth.

What Kinda Music will be released on April 24 via Blue Note / Caroline. Check the tracklist below and pre-order your copy here.

What Kinda Music Tracklist:

1.What Kinda Music

2. Festival

3. Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

4. Tidal Wave

5. Sensational

6. The Real

7. Lift Off (feat Rocco Palladino)

8. I Did it For You

9. Last 100

10. Kyiv

11. Julie Mangos

12. Storm Before the Calm (feat Kaidi Akinnibi)