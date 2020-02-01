Video Interview: Behind the Screens - Episode 1 - Peekaboo @ Holy Ship! WRECKED

Last week, at Holy Ship! WRECKED, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, DR, I was given the opportunity to sit down with the one-and-only Matt "Peekaboo" Lucas.
Peekaboo is fuckin' rad, and is a kind human, and we at Magnetic hope that's made clear to you in this short and intimate interview. We chat his transition from DJing sorority parties to a headline tour (starting TONIGHT!) and the impact his family & friends had on his success.
For all you multi-monitor humans: here's some dope photos for you to check out to get a feeling of Peekaboo and who he is live on stage, while you listen to or watch the interview! (For all the other noobs, yes this is a gallery)
@Team Peekaboo - Thanks again for coordinating and letting me take time out of his busy schedule to sit in a tub and talk shit
@Matt AKA Peekaboo - GL HF on your tour starting... TONIGHT!
