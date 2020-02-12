Watch: RÜFÜS DU SOL Tease 'Live From Joshua Tree' Music Film

Alex George

Recently Grammy-nominated, Australian dance trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced the details to a live album they hinted about not too long ago. They are releasing a new live video recorded in Joshua Tree titled Live From Joshua Tree. The 45-minute video finds the group alone in the desert with a camera crew and a myriad of lights set up around them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The group plays songs from their past three albums SOLACE, BLOOM and ATLAS, all stitched together in this immersive video. It will also include some new music, so be sure to follow along for songs you may not recognize.

The film have its world premiere in Los Angeles on February 18 at the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz. Tickets for the premiere can be purchased here and go on sale Friday, February 14 at 9 AM PST.

Watch the trailer below via Mixmag & Rose Avenue to see what type of visual treat you are in for. It must have been strange for them to film this without any fans to feed off of.