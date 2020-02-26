Weedsday Playlist: Confident Cannabis Marketing Manager Pam Pho Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Pam Pho Photo courtesy of Confident Cannabis:

Pam Pho is the Marketing Manager at Confident Cannabis, a resource where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs. Pam leads the company’s communications across all marketing channels. Pam draws from her 10 years of experience as a leading literary agent who’s launched the careers of several authors, including that of writer Dan Gemeinhart. Pam’s interests in equity, basic human rights, storytelling and their intersection with commerce and public affairs inform her day-to-day at Confident Cannabis.

With her background in the business, we had to have Pho make us a Weedsday playlist for your next sesh. “I suppose it’s time to out myself as the Confident Cannabis cover-loving, Appalachian rave kid,” she says about the playlist.

1. Seven Lions - Island

This track is super new, but it’s quickly becoming one of my favorite smoke sesh jams. I actually just saw Seven Lions live in Mountain View, California, and had smoked some awesome mimosa flower, homegrown by a friend. The lights, vibes from the crowd, and beats sent me to a super chill spot. To me, this song and weed just mesh and become an experience together.

2. Gareth Emery - Concrete Angel

One of the first electro songs I loved and my go-to edibles shanty. There are so many versions of this song and they vary in intensity and length. If you’re in that heady kind of edible headspace, there’s a whole lotta fun in listening to the same song 14 different ways.

3. HIM - Wicked Game (cover)

I know what you’re thinking. Why not listen to the original by Chris Issak? Glad you asked. I have the perfect answer: Cause I want some heavy Finnish death metal guitar with my mournful lyrics. It was super hard to choose which song I wanted to talk about from HIM. "Funeral of Hearts" and "Razorblade Kiss" are also smoke sesh favorites. In the end, the familiarity of Isaak’s lyrics with screaming guitar wins the day, every time.

4. Ensemble Mik Nawooj - C.R.E.A.M.

I get it. At this point you’re like, “Pam can you just *not* with the covers?” I can’t not not, though…Mik Nawooj is a Korean immigrant who created a hip-hop orchestra with some of Oakland’s hottest rap talent. For a smoke sesh, just putting on anything they’ve put together will keep your head bobbing and foot tapping. All the different elements of the soprano, the rappers, piano, and full string section is irresistible to any smoke sesh.

5. Dolly Parton - Jolene

I feared the pitchforks at this point, so I’m going to go with Dolly here, instead of a cover. I will note that the Miley and Penatonix covers are amazing. I’m outing myself here as a southern kid that grew up in the Appalachian mountains. Dolly, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, and Patsy Cline were super important to me growing up. They talked about things that I knew, abject poverty, coal mining, farming, and small-town life. I enjoy pulling out the classics sometimes and walking down memory lane with the echoes of the past.