Weedsday Playlist: Otis Gardens General Manager Ellie K. Walsh Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Ellie K. Walsh Sam Gehrke

Ellie Walsh is General Manager at Otis Gardens, where she also serves as an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Specialist. Located in the lush Hood River Valley, Oregon, Otis Gardens resides in the shadow of the majestic Mount Hood where a glacial spring nourishes hydroponic gardens powered by 100% renewable energy.

As GM, Ellie drives staffing and performance goals, including overseeing sourcing, packaging, processing, inventory and sales. Ellie also oversees and implements IPM strategies, including sanitation and beneficial species protocols, and regularly scouts for pests and disease to ensure general plant health.

With her expertise in weed, we asked Walsh to make us a Weedsday playlist that includes tunes by Moby, M.I.A and more. According to Walsh, this playlist was inspired by a recent trip rafting.

1. "We Are All Made of Stars" by Moby

River camping is an odd combination of relaxing and physically exhausting. Watching the canyon walls change and feeling the temperature dip as the sun disappears behind a spire can put one into a kind of trance. When night comes, boats are tied, dinner is made, and everyone has the opportunity to just look up, "no one can stop us now, 'cause we are all made of stars."

2. "Paper Planes" by M.I.A.

While there is a lot of calm and zen to floating down a river, where canyon walls constrict, the water becomes more adrenaline-inducing. This song doesn't necessary hum in my head while navigating a rapid, but it does feel right for getting caught unexpectedly by a strong eddy line and mustering all your energy to get back into the current. When this happens again and again, you may also find yourself speaking to the river; "not this time Edward, let go of the boat Eddie, for the love of god."

3. "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Floating down a river is often interrupted by impromptu dance parties. This song just has the magic to get people to move and sing along. "Truth hurts, needed something more exciting..."

4. "Burn One Down" by Ben Harper

Perhaps too much of an obvious pick for a smoke sesh-inspired jam... but really, "let us burn one, from end to end, and pass it over, to me my friend." What a perfect theme song for enjoying the great outdoors with people you care about.

5, "Fire and Rain" by James Taylor

My strongest memories of listening to James Taylor is as a kid, by the record player with my dad. But recently, relaxing around a campfire amongst friends, lyrics from this song seemed to come out of nowhere. I didn't know I had so many friends that could sing, let alone know the lyrics to this song.