Yves Tumor Announces New Album 'Heaven To A Tortured Mind,' Shares Single

Yves Tumor Jordan Hemingway

Yves Tumor has announced their new album Heaven To A Tortured Mind via Warp. The new album follows 2018’s Safe In The Hands Of Love, which was also released on Warp Records.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind was written and composed by Yves Tumor and produced by Yves Tumor and Justin Raisen. The first single “Gospel For A New Century” is available now, along with a video directed by Isamaya Ffrench.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind will be released on April 3 via Warp. See the full tracklist below. To support the album, Tumor is going on tour this spring across North America and Europe with special guest ECCO2K. Get your tickets here.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind Tracklisting:

1. Gospel For A New Century

2. Medicine Burn

3. Identity Trade

4. Kerosene!

5. Hasdallen Lights

6. Romanticist

7. Dream Palette

8. Super Stars

9. Folie Imposée

10. Strawberry Privilege

11. Asteroid Blues

12. A Greater Love