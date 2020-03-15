The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of February 2020

The bass industry is at an exciting time right now, with numerous new artists releasing music that is continuously pushing boundaries and taking the genre to new heights. This month's chart contains a wide variety of artists that are choosing to push sub-genre's within bass to new heights. Take a break from the February grind and immerse yourself into the world of bass music by taking a refreshing dive into these certified bangers from Spag Heddy, EPTIC, BIJOU, Crankdat, BLVK SHEEP, and an endless list of rising stars. Here are the 15 tracks that made the month a little easier for us:

1. SPAG HEDDY - "ROBOT SONG" [NEVER SAY DIE]

Spanish producer Spag Heddy kicks off this month's chart with the help of his 5-track ARMAGEDDY EP. The final track, "Robot Song," is an uplifting, 8-bit inspired tune that contains numerous elements of heavily distorted and saturated bass. The EP is available on all streaming platforms.

2. JEY VAZZ - "ALIVE" [LOWLY.]

Danish producer Jey Vazz releases his second single, "Alive," off of his forthcoming World In Flames EP that is set to release on March 19th. Get taken into a realm full of bliss that is engulfed in smooth 808s and vibrant lead synths. The Denmark native is hot off the press, so make sure to support the track!

3. EPTIC - "PROPANE" [MONSTERCAT]

Eptic makes his return to Monstercat with a gut-wrenching release titled "Propane." Time and time again, the Belgian producer is able to deliver a pulsating track that puts fellow headbangers in a state of euphoria. The song starts with a gripping distorted guitar, which eventually transitions into a tense drop with distinct, panicky synths, which have put Eptic on a pedestal within the bass community over the years.

4. BRVMES - "MOVE WITH ME" [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Underground bass producer BRVMES has a new panic-stricken release, "Move With Me," that is certainly turning heads. Since hopping on the scene back in 2017, BRVMES has continued to deliver a groovy, yet sinister discography that has been proven to get people moving. There's a good chance that you've heard some of his tracks played live by artists across the bass community, so keep your ears (and eyes) open because there is no escaping BRVMES presence.

5. 2 SOULS & LAYZEE GOLD - "CIRCLES" [ELYSIAN RECORDS]

Breaking artist 2 Souls drops their second release under Elysian Records with an energetic, feel-good future bass track titled "Circles." The song is powered by distorted saw waves and a strong set of vocals by underground band Layzee Gold. The more 2 Souls shares with us, the more traction they get, so make sure to support them on this one!

6. BOWSER - "TOGETHER" [ELEKTROSHOK RECORDS]

Spanish breaks producer Bowser returns to Elektroshok Records with a new wavy track called "Together." Bowser does an exceptional job incorporating wubs, distorted basslines and intricate percussion. Altogether, this track will get you moving and grooving. "Together" is part of a two-track EP released by Bowser.

7. MYTLIN - "TAKE ME AWAY" [TRAP TOWN RECORDS]

Mytlin makes his Trap Town Records debut with a new high-energy release called "Take Me Away." The Saint Petersburg-based producer takes us away into a riveting drop with distorted brass elements that are beautifully complemented by rhythmic vocal chops. Backed by layers of delay and reverb, this track is doing nothing less than pushing boundaries.

8. BIJOU FT. DREAD MC - "SHINE" [NIGHT BASS]

Upon the release of This Is Night Bass Vol. 9, G-House producer BIJOU drops a statement track along with the help of Dread MC. "Shine" incorporates typical G-House components, as well as BIJOU's classic fusion of hip-hop and house elements. Keep an eye out for BIJOU, as he continues to take over Night Bass and G-House movement.

9. NDS - "MONEY" [TYPE 91]

New Delhi-based producer NDS treats us with a groundbreaking single titled "Money." This track is powered by a strong low end and heavy kick to keep your body moving. Additionally, NDS takes advantage of maximizing the stereo image by adding percussive, ambient, and vocal elements, which makes the track even more dynamic than one may think. NDS is picking up momentum this year - make sure to check out his discography.

10. JAENGA - "SLAVE TO THE GRIND" [DEADBEATS]

Jaenga makes his return to the bass scene with the release of his new LINGUISTICS EP through Deadbeats. The lead-off track, "Slave To The Grind," is the perfect vibe to kick-off this 5-song extended play. This track is loaded with production components that are seemingly giving Jaenga the competitive edge amongst developing artists in the industry. With heavy support from Zeds Dead, Jaenga is certainly not a sleeper in the dubstep community anymore.

11. CHARLIE ZANE - "PRESSURE" [SLUGZ MUSIC]

Upon the release of his new Pressure EP, Toronto-based producer Charlie Zane delivers an exhilarating lead-off track titled "Pressure." Filled with distorted bass elements, heavy 808s, and fierce vocals, Charlie's work is making a statement within the world of bass. Make sure to show some love on this one and don't let the pressure get to you.

12. CRANKDAT - "REDO" [MONSTERCAT]

Crankdat is fully cranked and back in business! This time, we have a release on Monstercat called "Redo" with features bright vocals, melodic chords, vibrant vocal chops, and groovy saw waves. This is the Ohio-native's second release of the year, which possibly hints towards an eventual EP or album that we have all been longing for. Watch this man closely, as he continues to expand his musical and creative arsenal.

13. BLVK SHEEP - "BREAK" [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Upon announcing his forthcoming Dark Matter EP, Blvk Sheep gifts us with a limited free download of his lead-off track "Break." It is clear that Blvk Sheep is doing nothing less than continuously innovating the hybrid trap genre by fusing both dubstep and trap elements to create masterpieces like this one. With an unsettling intro and a nasty drop, Blvk Sheep continues to catch new ears.

14. NASKO - "ON MY MIND" [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

German-based Nasko starts the year off with a self-release titled "On My Mind." With a melodic intro, one would think we are getting taken into a four-on-the-floor house track, but Nasko works his magic and puts us in a halftime frenzy with cruel bass components and a mean drop. The track then transitions and we get taken into the hip-hop realm with 808s and satisfying vocals, only to get thrown right back into the depths of bass. This is a track you don't want to miss out on!

15. AXEL BOY FT. PRIMA - "CRASHING DOWN" [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Axel Boy makes his return to the bass scene with this melodic house track. Don't worry, there are plenty of wubs to keep you moving. Backed by lively vocals from Prima and a stabby piano, this track checks off all the boxes for a hard-hitting bass house tune, as we slowly approach the spring. Get on this track soon, as it will definitely be blasting around the world during the festival season.