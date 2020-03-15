The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of March 2020

March may have been one of the toughest months of the century so far, but the EDM industry stayed persistent and continued to thrive amidst the tribulation. Here are some of the tracks that got us through these troubling times - featuring Kayzo, Riot Ten, Shaquille O'Neal, Ookay, Hex Cougar, Blvk Sheep, Graves, and many more. Kudos to all of the artists that were able to make releases happen this month!

See past bass charts here.

1. KAYZO & GRAVES FEAT. JUMEX - 'BREAKABLE' [WELCOME RECORDS]

Kayzo and fellow producer Graves team up to create a genre-bending single with ferocious vocals from Jumex. The build leads into a colossal and melodic drop that will keep you coming back for more. "Breakable" dropped just after the news that Kayzo announced his tour cancellation due to the growing concern of COVID-19. Kayzo has been very considerate during these times and is offering fans refunds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. RIOT TEN & SHAQUILLE O'NEAL FEAT. T-WAYNE - 'ULTIMATE' [DIM MAK]

"Ultimate" features possibly one of the most significant collaborations of the year with Riot Ten, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and viral Houston rapper T-Wayne. With the unique nature of this release and artists coming together from many different career paths and genres, this fusion of a track has been gaining enormous amounts of leverage since the day it came out. An earth-shattering drop, hype raps, and heavy bass keep this single at the pinnacle of performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. JEY VAZZ - 'ANGRY BEFORE' [LOWLY PALACE]

20-year-old Danish producer Jey Vazz dropped his debut project, World In Flames EP, earlier in March through The Nations' novel label Lowly Palace. "Angry Before" is three minutes of uncontainable energy. Complimented by lush vocals and variations of bass, the track transitions into an ecstatic drop with distorted synths and innovative vocal chops. Continue to keep your eye out for Jey as he keeps trending upwards within the bass community.

4. BLVK SHEEP & NVADRZ - 'STATIC' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Heavy-hitting producer Blvk Sheep joins forces with NVADRZ for the release of "Static." This timely release features heavily mixed bass, dynamic synth leads, and enough wobbles to keep you dancing. The track comes along with the release of Blvk Sheep's new four-track Dark Matter EP that is available for free download. Blvk Sheep is certainly making his mark, so make sure you get moving to his latest tunes!

5. DESPOTEM & FLUXC FEAT. DIETE - 'LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND' [FUTURE BASS RECORDS]

Dutch producers Despotem and Fluxc deliver us a vibrant and uplifting single called "Leave It All Behind." Backed by superb vocals from Diete, beautifully composed harmonies, and loads of reverb, this track takes the listener into an exuberant realm. This is just one of many releases from Despotem in 2020, so make sure to check out his discography.

6. DJ SNAKE, GASHI - 'PARIS' (ODEA REMIX) [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

New producer ODEA keeps the hot remixes coming with his new flip of DJ Snake and Gashi's "Paris." This track contains distorted, heavy basslines, brassy leads, and punishing effects that collectively bring out that signature ODEA sound design. Press play below, and enjoy the free download!

7. SIPPY & ZIA - 'DEVIATE' [DEADBEATS RECORDS]

Australia-native producer SIPPY returns to Deadbeats Records with "Deviate," a vigorous track with eery melodies, brutal bass and petrified vocals. In collaboration with UK-based producer Zia, this is not a track you want to miss out on. Sippy is also making efforts to ease the current situation of COVID-19 by starting a live stream every Sunday on Instagram called "Sunday sips with Sips" - a show where she brings on fans to discuss anything and everything over a cup of coffee or tea.

8. FLUME - 'INSANE' (BISHU REMIX) [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Bishu releases yet another chart-topping remix this year, this time with Flume's "Insane." With radiant arpeggios, hard-hitting percussion, and an earthquake-like low end, this remix is bound to hit the top of the SoundCloud charts. Bishu continues to deliver his high-performance sound in 2020 one track at a time and has many more releases planned for the next three quarters of the year.

9. HEX COUGAR & KUURO - 'WARNING SIGNS' [MONSTERCAT]

The mystifying Hex Cougar and peculiar KUURO come together to send us "Warning Signs." Shrouded in mystery, the Monstercat release includes vivid vocals, terrifying low end, and chilling synths. This track is one of the many accomplishments both artists have had this year, with Hex Cougar hosting his Diplo & Friends mix and KUURO with releases on Musical Freedom and Night Mode.

10. SAKA - 'LUCENT' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Los Angeles-based SAKA returns with his second release of 2020 by giving us "Lucent." This heavy-hitting five-minute masterpiece is carefully crafted with meticulous percussive transients, airy reverb patches, ridiculously heavy low end, and menacing synth leads. SAKA brings a very unique sound to the industry right now and has gained support from numerous established industry artists. SAKA is on the come-up, so rise with him!

11. AGGRESIVNES - 'BREAKDOWN' [ELEKTROSHOK RECORDS]

Spanish producer Aggresivnes gives us an 8-bit video game inspired track titled "Breakdown." With over 5 years of releasing tune after tune on Elektroshok Records, the 25-year-old delivers us what seems to be an evolved sound with fresh synths, tight and distorted bass patches, and extremely well-mixed punchy percussion. Additionally, Aggresivnes brings out a more melodic side in his bridges and builds which is candy to your ears.

12. NOYA - 'DRIVER' [BUYGORE]

Boston-based Noya brings us yet another release through Buygore with "Driver." The 4 and a half minute track features a plethora of wobbles, buttery low end, and subtle synthwave elements, which caps off another genre-bending track from the producer. With releases on Firepower Records, Kannibalen, and Warpaint Records, it is needless to say that Noya has a lot more music that he's sitting on.

13. MURCI - 'STREETS' [BITE THIS!]

The mysterious Murci returns to Bite This! for the release of "Streets," which is part of his new 3-track Sanctuary EP. The track is full of energy from start to end through the use of powerful percussion, repetitive catchy melodies, and layer after layer of distorted bass patches. Murci continues to surprise fans with every release and seems to be supplying us with a plentiful amount of tracks this year thus far.

14. GENTLEMENS CLUB FEAT. WATSON - 'GULLY MODE' [DEADBEATS RECORDS]

With killer verses from Watson, UK-based Gentlemens Club pulls off a banger of a track, titled "Gully Mode," with an endless supply of exuberance. We are gifted with a hard-hitting drop that is guaranteed to knock you off your feet. You can stream the whole Gully Mode EP on Deadbeats Records.

15. OOKAY & HYDRAULIX - 'POOR CONNECTION' [WAKAAN]

Ookay and Hydraulix provide us with a fusion of a track that is equipped with eruptive dubstep elements, hefty 808s, and various trap influences, which marks off one of the latest releases on Wakaan. Although this collaboration may seem a little strange at face value, "Poor Connection" is definitely turning heads and it will be interesting to see what artists include the track in their live sets. Both pro have been making a lot of moves lately in regard to the music they are releasing; for example, Ookay released a remix of 24KGoldn's hit "Valentino" last month and Hydraulix released a collaboration with Liquid Stranger and had planned on supporting him on tour before COVID-19 spread throughout the states.