The 15 Best House Tracks of February 2020

These 15 house tracks were hotter than the rest in February.

Without a doubt, dance music's largest tune to hit 2020 is Alan Fitzpatrick's highly charged, modern update of Patrice Rushen's 1980 disco classic, "Haven't You Heard." The original was a dance-floor smash and Alan's update is guaranteed to smash 2020 as well!

1. "HAVEN'T YOU HEARD (FITZY'S FULLY CHARGED MIX)" - ALAN FITZPATRICK VS. PATRICE RUSHEN [FFRR]

After three months of getting absolutely rinsed by all the Radio 1 DJs on Friday night, Alan Fitzpatrick's update of this Patrice Rushen classic is available for all-out consumption through your preferred online platform.

2. "RESPECT & BELIEF" - ALEXIS RAPHAEL [PAELLA HAIR SEX]

House music aficionado, Alexis Raphael kicks off his own strictly vinyl imprint, Paella Hair Sex with an EP by the main man himself. Four delectable tunes are included on the release including this charming floor tune by the name of "Respect & Belief."

3. "RITUALS" - CUBICOLOR [ANJUNADEEP]

Formerly known as 16 Bit Lolitas, the trio now known as Cubicolor just dropped their sophomore album, Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night. An emotional, 12 track selection of vocal driven tunes that transcend dance music including this shining centerpiece which they've titled, "Rituals."

4. "BIG LOVE" - ODETTE [KINDISCH]

Dutch producer, Odette makes her debut on Kindisch with four varied, and indeed, well-crafted tunes that all deserve a spot on this month's house chart. But to pick one, it'll be "Big Love" which drives my aural senses crazy with a sultry spoken word and a beautiful, warm blanket of melody that really gets me going.

5. "SOUL FIRE" - DARIUS SYROSSIAN [MOXY MUZIK]

If there's anything that a house-head loves, it's a lead piano hook and yours truly absolutely loves what Darius Syrossian has done here.

6. "KEEP ON" - JAMES SOLACE [HOT CREATIONS]

Every now and then a tune comes along and quite simply nails it solely on the merit of its' bass-line and James Solace's "Keep On" is that very tune in 2020.

7. "LALE" - BUTCH [INNERVISIONS]

With nearly a decade and a half in the game, Butch has proven himself time and time again with expertly crafted house tracks that seem to transcend the dance-floor. Here he is with his first tune of the decade on Innervisions' 12th volume of their Secret Weapons series.

8. "EL MELONCITO" - FELIPE GORDON [TOY TONICS]

Check out the sultry and sensual vibes on this latin house jam from Columbian producer, Felipe Gordon.

9. "CONCEPT 5" - EINMUSIK & DIRTY DOERING [EINMUSIKA]

Situated smack dab in the middle of the cross-hairs between house, techno, and progressive is this beauty of a collaboration that deserves peak-time attention.

10. "MYSTIK" - RE.YOU [RADIANT.]

"Merci, Monsieur" may be the centerpiece to Re.You's newest EP on RADIANT. but we like the dramatic vibes more on track number two titled, "Mystik."

11. "CURIOUS EYES" - MARINO CANAL [SIAMESE]

Marino Canal's return to Siamese features three mind-benders including this genre-defying magic he titled, "Curious Eyes."

12. "SET TO GLOW (FAIT DU PRINCE ALTERNATIVE REMIX)" - SMALL FIRES [LOST DIARIES]

"Set To Glow" by Small Fires is a work of dance music poetry and Fait Du Prince's Alternative Remix is absolutely sublime.

13. "THE PLAYER" - BEN RAU & JANSONS [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

Released on Valentine's Day, this floor charmer between rising talents, Ben Rau and Jansons is getting some serious traction on dance floors across the globe.

14. "JOHN'S CHURCH (HONEY DIJON & LUKE SOLOMON'S SUNDAY'S BEST EXTENDED REMIX)" - OLIVER DOLLAR & NILS OHRMANN [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

Rising star, Honey Dijon & Classic Music Company's Luke Solomon were given the honor of remixing an Oliver Dollar tune from his latest album and they returned the favor ten-fold by creating this big room goodness that belongs right at the top of any house music playlist.

15. "YOUTH" - REZIDENT [SPINNIN' DEEP]

A relatively new producer known as Rezident is responsible for this sweet and luscious, melodic tune known as "Youth."

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: