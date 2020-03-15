The 15 Best House Tracks of March 2020

Fifteen fine pieces of house music to help get you through the quarantine.

Peggy Gou via Ray Bans

Possibly one of the strangest house charts to ever put together given the fact that you may not be able to experience any of them live! Although, many of the DJs are bringing the party to you with live sets being broadcasted by quite a few of them. Take note of the following artists who have already posted live sets: Hidden Spheres, Jos & Eli, Jamie Jones, and Alan Fitzpatrick. So get online after you peep the chart and show some moral support for your favorite DJs and producers.

1. "JIGOO" - MAURICE FULTON FT. PEGGY GOU [GUDU RECORDS]

For the third ever release on Gudu Records, label-boss, Peggy Gou invited Maurice Fulton as the guest of honor. But for the opening track on the EP, she contributes. The absolutely infectious tune is titled, "Jigoo" and it is the ultimate earworm. Just a shame that this one can't be enjoyed the under the sun.

2. "MY NAMES" - HIDDEN SPHERES [SCISSOR & THREAD]

Sitting in the intersection between broken beat, future jazz, and house music is this balearic beauty which you just might find yourself whistling along to. See our premiere of the tune.

3. "ATOMICA (YOTTO REMIX)" - JOS & ELI [WATERGATE]

Helsinki's electronic music wonder, Yotto is known for creating magic in the studio and his remix of Jos & Eli's "Atomica" lives up to the reputation.

4. "IN MEMORIAM (TIM GREEN REMIX)" - BEN BöHMER [ANJUNADEEP]

Both the original and the revision are great in their own right but Tim Green's refined take on the tune is a bit more appropriate for the house chart.

5. "WALKING AWAY" - MIND AGAINST [AFTERLIFE]

Mind Against took the more melodic route this time with this absolute masterpiece, which would've easily been one of the big tunes to descend on Miami for Winter Music Conference.

6. "SANTA CRUZ" - RODRIGUEZ JR. [MOBILEE]

Beautiful dance music is practically synonymous with Rodriguez Jr. He has the keen ability to take a dance track next level by crafting gorgeous melodies on top of a pulsating rhythm. The latest example of his genius is this pretty one he calls, "Santa Cruz."

7. "TIME TO TIME" - LUBELSKI, MOONZZ [PERCOMANIACS]

L.A. based producer, Lubelski just dropped his debut full-length, The Universal Groove on his own imprint, Percomaniacs. The album included nine varied tunes showcasing his musical depth including this notable collaboration with vocalist, MOONZz who offers up a vulnerable performance worthy of high praise. See how he made a Modular rig for the album.

8. "REACH" - JESSE MAAS [PIV]

Jesse Maas, a traditional deep house enthusiast from the Netherlands dropped this very groovy, title track on his own imprint, PIV.

9. "MY LIFE" - SOLARDO & ELI BROWN [ULTRA]

After their 2019 underground hit, "XTC," Solardo & Eli Brown join forces once again for another dance-floor stormer which you will unfortunately have to enjoy in the privacy of your own home.

10. "SHAKE IT" - BONTAN [DFTD]

For his first-ever effort on Defected offshoot, DFTD, UK producer, Bontan turned out this straight-up, floor jam which should prove to be very effective once clubland returns.

11. "NOBODY" - RONNIE SPITERI [KENJA RECORDS]

Sitting smack-dab in the middle of house and techno this scorcher by Kenja's own label-boss, Ronnie Spiteri!

12. "EMOCHINE" - JODY WISTERNOFF [ANJUNADEEP]

Legendary dance music producer, Jody Wisternoff is back on Anjunadeep to showcase the second single from his upcoming album, Nightwhisper. The tune is titled, "Emochine" and it's as beautiful and emotional as you would imagine it.

13. "FIRST CONTACT" - TIM ENGELHARDT [POKER FLAT]

Dance music wizard, Tim Englehardt adds another notch to his belt with this divine piece of electronic music he titled, "First Contact."

14. "LIGHT EYES" - TIM GREEN [ALL DAY I DREAM]

Last but most certainly not least is this ethereal beauty which Tim Green has been teasing out for the past 15 months or so. However, he's finally about to drop it this coming Friday on the one and only, All Day I Dream.

15. "FAIRYTALE FREQUENCY" - JAMIE JONES & ALAN FITZPATRICK [HOT CREATIONS]

The most anticipated collaboration in dance music is here and it's out this Friday on Hot Creations! We Are The Brave label-boss, Alan Fitzpatrick teams with none other than Jamie Jones and they've got two stunning tunes to show off. The first being quite a beauty called, "Sundancing" and the second is this heavy-hitter which serves as the EP's title tune. Turn this one up and please feel free to disturb the neighbors.

Stream the house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: