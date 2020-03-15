The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of March 2020

The top progressive house picks of this month including tracks from Brian Cid, Greenage, KAMADEV and more.

Brian Cid

March has been full of ups and downs for everyone in the music industry. Thankfully music has been keeping us all company at home and this month is full of great new progressive house releases you may have not heard yet.

1. "BE ONE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BRIAN CID [ENDANGERED]

After a recent EP on Audiofly's Supernature label, and a remix on Fur Coat's Odd:ity, Brian Cid is back on his own creative outlet Endangered with "Be One." Discussing the track's inspiration Brian explains: "After experiencing a deep travel in my worlds within, I became One. One with my energy & sounds. Vibrations. On this journey, we are taking a ride where the atmosphere opens up as broken sky, and the rhythms of the land breathe deep in your body. A healing shower of sounds with a live, analogue and digital feel; a sea of possibilities."

2. "LABYRINTH OF DOUBTS (GREENAGE REMIX)" - LUCAS ROSSI [BALKAN CONNECTION]

Greenage delivers a beautifully melodic remix of "Labyrinth Of Doubts" from Lucas Rossi.

3. "FALLING FASTER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMADEV [MANUAL MUSIC]

KAMADEV entered the Manual Music family with a blast last year with the release of his well received "Break Through." Now the Miami based rising star is back with his three track Beloved EP packed with melodic, emotive delight featuring "Falling Faster".

4. "EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PHILIPP STRAUB, NILSEUS [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Philipp Straub lands on John Digweed's mighty Bedrock Records with his five track Theia EP bringing plenty of emotional depth and dance floor clout. In collaboration with Nilseus the track "Everything Is Happening" is a more zoned out affair with beautiful keys twirling up top above the hypnotic drums.

5. "METEORI (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DARIN EPSILON [KATERMUKKE]

Darin Epsilon delivers his original "Meteori" with very serious undertone but stays calm while evolving the drama of an observed chase.

6. "PASSENGER (PAUL THOMAS & WHITE-AKRE REMIX)" - BALLROOM [AVANTI]

Released 20 years ago, Marco O'Tool aka Ballroom's "Passenger" has been a firm favorite classic ever since at the Avanti. Paul Thomas and White-Akre join forces once again, delivering a driving arp-heavy progressive mix, with a respectful nod to the original.

7. "ENCHANTED (NATHAN CLEMENT REMIX)" - K20 [LAIKA SOUNDS]

Toping the Progressive House top release charts again, the Laika Sounds label brings another solid release with the Enchanted EP by K20. Nathan Clement adds his style delivering a playful and bouncy remix of "Enchanted."

8. "SIRIO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JOHN COSANI [SUDBEAT]

John Cosani's taste can be appreciated in his full discography as well as in his DJ sets and his radioshow Cubik where he shows why he's considered as one of the trendiest progressive house artists coming from the hotbed of Buenos Aires. His track "Sirio" takes a deeper path with harder edged percussion that drives the track as pads and sweeps add atmosphere. The main hook is melancholic and thoughtful, meandering toward the break before fading into ethereal voices.

9. "RESCUE ME (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CID INC. [REPLUG]

Presenting his first original project of 2020, Cid Inc. returns to Replug Records with a two-track artist showcase. With his track "Rescue Me" he has fashioned a strong foundation, flanked by layers of finely tuned percussion and rhythmic pulses. Charging forward, siren-like synths descend over the framework, adding a radiant glow as the breakdown commences. Moments of euphoric reflection encapsulate the centerpiece, before melting down to a trail of vocal fragments and charged beats.

10. "DARKHALL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EANP [BEATFREAK LIMITED]

Ezequiel Anile & Nicolas Petracca, aka EANP, are a duo of DJs / producers who have been working together since 2014. Their three track release on Beatfreak Limited delivers a solid collection of well produced progressive house vibes starting with the title track "Darkhall."

11. "DISTANT MOMENTS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GMJ & MATTER [MEANWHILE]

Writing a new chapter in already illustrious careers, GMJ and Matter now launch their Meanwhile imprint with purpose and clarity. A debut release sees the three-track Lost in Origin EP featuring the duo themselves. "Distant Moments" immediately excites with trademark rolling groove and heavy beat while a swathe of white-noise effects produces a wave of dream-like elegance. A collection of shimmering counterpoint motifs makes their presence felt as they weave a majestic path across each other. An emotive bassline progression adds further weight in the breakdown, repeated again in the third movement to create a stunning demonstration of production technique.

12. "BLUE ENIGMA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ELEONORA, MORTTAGUA, UBBAH [TIMELESS MOMENT]

Morttagua is back to Timeless Moment with the amazing vocal single "Blue Enigma" in collaboration with Russian singer Eleonora and Argentinian producer Ubbah. There are so many melodies, synthesizers, FX and percussions working so harmonically together on this track that we are sure that any studio enthusiast will be totally blown away by this timeless treasure.

13. "RIDDLE OF THE SPHINX (ORIGINAL MIX)" - INITIAL EYES [ELECTRIC IMPULSE RECORDINGS]

Delivering a solid progressive house track "Riddle Of The Sphinx," Initial Eyes makes waves with his signature sound in this new original.

14. "EXHALE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE, DAVID BARRAGAN [PLATTENBANK]

PlattenBank Records, the forward-looking label run by Guy Mantzur and Yaniv Tal, didn't take the conventional route in putting this release together. There are two tracks here, clocking in at about sixteen minutes of sophisticated and captivating progressive house production by Colombian audio wizards Kamilo Sanclemente, David Barragan. Beginning with "Exhale," the idea plays in a manner similar to a futuristic soundtrack to an otherworldly motion picture sequence. It sounds like a thousand synthesizers in the revolving cosmos of echoes in an utopian theme from a maze scene.

15. "SIREN SONG (ENAMOUR REMIX)" - RINZEN [YOSHITOSHI RECORDINGS]

Enamour puts his unique spin on Rinzen's original "Siren Song," cranking up the energy a bit with some impressive and immersive sound design in this solid new EP from the respected imprint Yoshitoshi Recordings.

Stream the whole chart here: