The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of February 2020

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Entering into the third month of the year, it is time to handpick fifteen of the most buzzing cuts of February 2020 that will take over this month's chart. Starting with a striking collaboration by Luigi Rocca and Mescal Kids. Followed by the welcome return of Danny Howard to his own label and many more solid tech-house sounds.

1. “Touch” - Luigi Rocca, Mescal Kids [Get Twisted Records]

Italian global touring DJ and record label owner Luigi Rocca teams up with British duo Mescal Kids for the release of their new underground house heater "Touch," on Get Twisted Records.

2. “Beat Control” - Danny Howard [Nothing Else Matters]

Label boss Danny Howard is back on his signature imprint with a brand new single; "Beat Control." Danny Howard blends an infectious bassline with instantaneously recognizable vocal licks whilst various break downs and build-ups generate an energetic groove from start to finish.

3. “Deadeye” - Sorley [DFTD]

Sorley is one of the new producers to keep an eye on. After released in big labels such as Repopulate Mars and Snatch, he debuts on DFTD with a bouncy club cut that is set to dominate dancefloors over the coming months.

4. "Dance (Luigi Rocca Remix)” - Manuel De La Mare, Skizzo [SK Recordings]

Label owner Skizzo teams up with Manuel De La Mare to release the Dance EP. The pack also includes two remixes from Luigi Rocca and Mirko Di Florio.

5. "Shock Wave” - Carbon [DENSE AUDIO]

German DJ and producer Carbon brings to Dense Audio label a grooving piece of tech house layered with dark elements and alluring melodies.

6. “Razo” - Millad [Basement Leak]

Basement Leak label welcomes Millad with a promising clubby oriented EP titled I Was Born.

7. “Where's The Party feat. Kyozo” - Prok & Fitch [Repopulate Mars]

UK duo Ben Prok and James Fitch are back to Repopulate Mars with a brilliant tech house cut titled “Where’s the Part.” The track that plays with a rugged bassline, solid vocal sample, and trippy synths is designed for a perfect after hours.

8. "Hearted Snake” - Enrico Caruso [Materialism]

Enrico Caruso goes to Materialism label with a 4 track EP jam-packed with dancefloor weapons.

9. "Thy Enemy" - Fachini & Agustin Dutari [Hood Politics Records]

Brazilian producer Fachini, once again, delivers a massive track to Hood Politics Records. This time he teams up with Agustin Dutari and the result is a reliable tech-house weapon to be played at major warehouse parties and slick clubs.

10. “Fool Aber Cool (Kaysin Remix)” - FreedomB [Delicious Recordings]

The famous hip-hop track “Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team gets a groovy version by the prodigy DJ and producer Kaaysin.

11. “Runner” - Matthias Tanzmann, Black Circle [Moon Harbour Recordings]

Moon Harbour boss Matthias Tanzmann is back working with Black Circle following the success of their "Awakening" track on the same label. This time they collab on a superb tech house cut that will make a huge and stylish mark on any club.

12. “Eyes Open” - Rone White, Rowen Clark [South Of Saturn]

The Belgian pair Rone White and Rowen Clark join South of Saturn with an outstanding EP titled Eyes Open. The leading track opens with solid kicks, tight high-hats, and splendid vocal-stabs.

13. “Keep Me High” - Reblok [Realm Records]

Reblok comes with a new single on Gorgon City’s Realm records tilted “Keep Me High,” which we premiered. This track is a delightful and purposeful slice of tech-house.

14. “GIVE IT UP” - Tough Love [subliminal]

Bearing all the hallmarks of a floor-filling groove spectacle, Tough Love's "Give It Up" turns the dance floor into house music paradise.

15. “Call” - DJ Smilk [Tribal Kitchen]

Packed with solid beats and catchy vocal hums, “Call” by Dj Smilk is meant to shine in the wee hours of the night.

Stream the whole list here: