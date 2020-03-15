The 15 Best Techno Tracks of February 2020

We feature Cristoph in the top spot along with three big ones from Speclialivery's debut album.

In an era of political instability, we prefer to talk about techno. Did you hear that debut album from Specialivery? How about Marc Romboy's new two-tracker on Kompakt? And what about Beatport's new techno classifications? Was that really necessary?

1. "SLEEPLESS NIGHTS" - CRISTOPH [TRUESOUL]

It's been a minute since Cristoph released on Truesoul and what a warm welcome back he deserves after nearly four years. "Sleepless Nights" is track number one on this three-track EP and it's a damn near ten out of ten in my book.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "BEYOND" - MARC ROMBOY [KOMPAKT EXTRA]

Marc Romboy strikes again with yet another prolific trip through deep and melodic techno. The tune is titled "Beyond" and it serves as the b-side to Kompakt Extra's Speicher 114.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "CONVECTIVE HEAT TRANSFER" - SPECIALIVERY [OBLATE RECORDS]

Swiss producer, Specialivery just dropped his premiere full-length, Gravity Darkening towards the end of February. Pick it up or stream it now if you're keen on sophisticated techno like this tune right here.

4. "ZURU" - ALX [DESCEND RECORDS]

Miami techno stalwart, ALX shies away a bit from his usual banging style and goes the more melodic route on his latest release via his own imprint, Descend Records.

5. "FUTURE STATE" - ANJA SCHNEIDER [SOUS MUSIC]

On the flip side of Anja Schneider's newest E.P. is this dynamic warehouse jam that'll you have you yearning for a late night rotation at a warehouse near you.

6. "ENTROPY (SPARTAQUE MIX)" - JOYHAUSER [PHOBIQ]

This massive and bombastic tune from early 2019 gets a remix package in early 2020 led by this equally massive rework by Spanish producer, Spartaque!

7. "INTERGALACTIC SNIPER" - SPECIALIVERY [OBLATE RECORDS]

Sci-fi style techno from the Swiss producer known as Specialivery!

8. "SERUM" - MARK REEVE [DRUMCODE]

Frankfurt's Mark Reeve never skips a beat so it's no surprise that Drumcode has invited him back for yet another outing titled Distance. Track number two is my favorite and I think you'll dig it too. Turn it up.

9. "DEVOTION" - TRANSCODE [TERMINAL M]

Manchester-based producer, Transcode returns to Monika Kruse's Terminal M imprint with a trio of slammers including this emotionally driven one titled, "Devotion."

10. "STARCOURT" - CRISTOPH [TRUESOUL]

We wouldn't be doing Cristoph's new EP any justice if we didn't include at least two of the three in the best of February chart.

11. "DIFFERENT REALITY" - CHRIS VON B. [PIRATES ARE LOUD.]

Berlin DJ & producer, Chris Von B. dropped a three-tracker in February which included this deep and melodic banger aptly titled, "Different Reality."

12. "GRAVITY DARKENING" - SPECIALIVERY [OBLATE RECORDS]

In an age, when the importance of the full-length album has faded away, Swiss producer, Carlo Bernasconi is challenging the change and a little bit more. Under his production alter ego, Specialivery, he released a full-length concept album which tells his personal story allegorically in future-like, fantasy, techno fashion. And to help illustrate his vision, he commissioned well-known Italian comic book artist, Sergio Giardo.

Here's the title track which we presented the premiere of back in mid-February.

13. "STALKER" - MARC ROMBOY [KOMPAKT EXTRA]

Techno legend, Marc Romboy returns to Kompakt with a pair of boisterous tunes equally energetic in their own way including this peak-time business he calls "Stalker."

14. "DESTROYER" - DOK & MARTIN [ANALYTICTRAIL]

Not to be confused with house music royalty, Doc Martin, the techno production duo known as Dok & Martin just dropped a three tracker which includes this very prolific banger with a larger than life drop reminiscent of the early '90s hoover sound.

15. "ACTIVE SHOOTER" - ETHICAL GOVERNOR [ENCLOSED ORDER]

Unmanned Autonomous Force is the title of Ethical Governor's premiere album and "Active Shooter" is the very first track on that album which we include here as one of the best to drop in February.

Stream all 15 techno tracks uninterrupted via the playlist below: