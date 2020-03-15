The 15 Best Techno Tracks of March 2020

Wehbba Laia Flynn

Back in the day, heavy metal and punk rock were the go-to outlets for any frustration that needed to be released. These days though, you can count on techno to lean on for those tough times we are currently going through. Not only do I encourage you to check out the chart but support the artists as well by following them on social media and helping them out in any way you can even it's just with moral support. If you're reading this right now, you care about techno so support the artists who are making it. For starters, check out the following charted DJs who have already posted personal online sets from their own living room: Wehbba, Rocko Garoni, and UMEK.

See past techno charts here.

1. "BLACK ON BLACK" - SRVD [REKIDS]

After many months of techno's biggest guns rinsing techno's unofficial anthem, it finally gets an official release on Rekids. Under the alias, SRVD, Patrick Mason and the Rekids boss himself, Radio Slave are responsible for this enormous tune which is quite possibly the most anthemic track to hit techno since Dubfire's Planet Terror remix of "Grindhouse."

2. "SANAT KUMARA & LADY VENUS KUMARA" - HYBRASIL [HYBRASIL]

Apparently, Berlin-based producer, Hybrasil has been sitting on this deep techno beauty for quite some time judging by the live video included of him performing it at Electric Picnic back in September of 2018.

3. "ERRATIC LOVER" - SINFOL [ANAGRAM]

For just the third ever release on Sinfol's vinyl-imprint, Anagram, he's dropped in three outstanding tunes. Two being more of the breaks variety and the other is this uptempo jammer he's titled, "Erratic Lover." Vinyl-heads, don't sleep on this because only 200 copies were pressed.

4. "ENDGEGNER" - SHDW & OBSCURE SHAPE [FROM ANOTHER MIND]

"Endgegner" by SHDW & Obscure Shape is an emotionally charged, aggro-techno banger that deserves very loud volume.

5. "SAY NOTHING" - EJECA [KNEADED PAINS]

Ejeca's title track from his Another Love E.P. on Kneaded Pains is bit more up front while the b-side, "Say Nothing" speaks more of my language with its' deep chords and otherworldly vocal samples.

6. "BASIC PLEASURE" - WEHBBA [DRUMCODE]

This past month saw Brazilian techno sensation, Wehbba unleash his first full-length with Drumcode. Straight Lines And Sharp Corners is the title of the L.P. which is loaded with 13 pounding tunes especially this particular fan favorite, "Basic Pleasure." It packs a massive punch like the rest but it has the classic hoover sound which gets me every time.

7. "SECOND NATURE" - WEHBBA [DRUMCODE]

As a fitting addition to the chart, Wehbba's "Second Nature" is the second tune from Straight Lines And Sharp Corners to take place among techno's best in March 2020.

8. "TRANSFORMATION" - RONNIE SPITERI [KENJA RECORDS]

Deeper than its a-side counterpart, "Transformation" by Ronnie Spiteri is still quite massive to say the least.

9. "RAVER" - MARK BROOM [REKIDS]

The title track of Mark Broom's newest EP on Rekids rings true both literally and musically for the techno luminary. It's a warehouse style banger deserving of flashing lights and very loud volume.

10. "PLOTHOLE" - SCALAMERIYA [PERC TRAX]

All three tracks on Scalameriya's Blueprint For Disaster EP, are completely raucous and totally appropriate as a soundtrack for present day.

11. "SLAVE" - LERIO CORRADO [FILTH ON ACID]

On Lerio Corrado's Fragile EP you will find this all-out banger deserving of peak-time rotation. Keep an ear out for the three minute mark when total mayhem ensues.

12. "HELIO" - ROCKO GARONI [SECOND STATE]

Rocko Garoni's Ammoniak E.P. on Second State finishes with this cerebral wonder that'll keep your attention and never let go.

13. "AMMONIAK" - ROCKO GARONI [SECOND STATE]

Clocking in at a whopping 136 bpm, "Ammoniak" by Rocko Garoni is just what the doctor ordered when needing to release some of that pent-up energy.

14. "UNDERDAWG" - FJAAK [FJAAK]

Nothing but a whole lot of fun, banging techno here courtesy of electronica duo, FJAAK!

15. "EVOLUTION" - UMEK & COSMIC BOYS [1605]

Slovenian techno titan, UMEK invited Cosmic Boys to 1605 for a debut appearance featuring the label-boss himself. The tune is titled "Evolution" and it's a monster one that deserves very loud volume.

Stream the techno chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: