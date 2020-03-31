Ableton 10 Live, Logic Pro X & Final Cut Pro Free For 90 Day Trials

Immerse yourself in these programs for free over the next 90 days.

via Ableton

As the world migrates indoors to try and slow the spread of Coronavirus, this has opened up opportunities for people to undertake new creative passions (or just lie on the couch watching TV). To capitalize on people being home for the foreseeable future, Apple and Ableton have made their flagship digital audio workstations (DAWS) available for free for a limited time. Apple has made Logic Pro X & Final Cut Pro available for free for a 90-day trial and Ableton has made Ableton 10 Live free for a similar 90-day trial period.

The Apple programs are only available to Mac customers.

For those looking to purchase the software after the trial period, Final Cut Pro X costs $299.99, and Logic Pro X costs $199.99.

Get your free trial for Ableton 10 Live here. This is the suite version, which is the most comprehensive and expensive ($750) version Ableton offers. This also allows people with Ableton 9 to upgrade for free for 90 days during this trial period.