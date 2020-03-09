Amtrac Details New Album 'Oddyssey' Featuring Alex Metric, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Amtrac is releasing his new album 'Oddyssey' next month.

Amtrac Grant Spanier

Amtrac has detailed his upcoming album Oddyssey. He released his new song “So Afraid” with Alex Metric on vocals to help push the announcement.

He has now released five songs from the 14-track LP including "So Afraid," plus previously released tracks “Teenage Love,” “Accountable,” “Radical” featuring Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and “Between The Lines.”

With these singles we are getting a fuller picture of the album that ranges from soft and contemplative to more upbeat synth-led tracks.

Oddyssey will be released on April 3 via Openers/RCA Records. Pre-order here.

Oddyssey Tracklist:

1. Ethel

2. Accountable

3. Between The Lines

4. Replica

5. Madness To Mayhem

6. So Afraid feat. Alex Metric

7. Teenage Love feat. Saint Kenaire

8. Radical feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

9. Wish I Could

10. Stratego

11. Odyssey

12. My Bad Your Fault

13. No Place feat. Lali Puna

14. Too Many Visions