Audiovisual Duo 404.zero Release Haunting, Dark New Visual Album 'Black Sunday'

via 404.zero

Kristina Karpysheva and Alexander Letsius, aka 404.zero, are an audiovisual duo who make brooding and even dystopian projects that combine shadowy instruments with slow-morphing visuals. They have shown their projects in Times Square, at Bolshoi Theater, LACMA, performed at MUTEK (Mexico & Montreal), Japan Media Arts Festival and other festivals and venues.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They have released a new album Black Sunday that fits the name perfectly. It is dark, haunting and detailed with music that is gritty and ominous as slow-moving visuals grow and recede in the background. Watch the full thing below to get lost in this audiovisual treat for the next 13 minutes. It is also available on streaming services.

Read our profile on 404.zero.