Autechre Say They Have Two Albums Prepped, Live Show 99% Complete

Autechre

Autechre say they have two albums nearly finished and ready to go.

The duo announced this in the chat for their Mixr live stream, where they have been playing all sorts of music on and off for the past few days. They say they have some live things on the way, they have done nearly 750 hours of jams in the past year and have a live set that is 99% finished. They will have plenty more time to finish that.

See the screenshot below via RA and get ready for some more Autechre.