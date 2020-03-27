Beatport Throwing 33-Hour Live Stream With Carl Cox, ANNA, RÜFÜS Do Sol, Bonobo & Others

We will be hosting this event on our Facebook page as well.

Carl Cox bringing this to your living room Quinn Tucker @quasarmedia

Raving has gone online as the world social distances and attempts to fight the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. DJs are doing live streams and various music entities are throwing live stream events to keep the DJs busy and raise money for charity. Now Beatport is throwing their own 33-hour virtual rave for charity with names like Carl Cox, Bonobo, ANNA and RÜFÜS DU SOL all contributing.

The event will start at Friday, March 27th at 9pm CET and be streamed in partnership with Twitch and on various Facebook accounts, including ours.

During the live stream on Twitch, viewers can make donations, with the money going directly to benefit those most impacted by the crisis.. The funds will be administered by the AFEM (Association For Electronic Music), the global non-profit trade association for the electronic music industry, and will be distributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO looking after frontline health concerns, and the AFEM Members COVID-19 Hardship Fund.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the Covid-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world,” commented Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels.

via Beatport.

See the full list of those DJing and their set times, which is in GMT +1 or CET (minus 5 for EST or minus 8 for PST). Each set will be an hour. It starts at 1pm PST / 8pm GMT, Friday, March 27 and ends ~10pm PST / 6am GMT, Saturday, March 28.

UPDATE: Beatport extended this to 33 hours, so there are more DJs involved. They are added at the end of the post.

RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set) - 21:00

Nora En Pure - 22:00

Duke Dumont - 23:00

Bonobo (DJ Set) - 00:00

Carl Cox - 01:00

A-Trak - 02:00

Todd Terry -03:00

Griz - 04:00

TOKiMONSTA - 05:00

Destructo - 06:00

Wax Motif - 07:00

Themba - 08:00

Sébastien Léger - 09:00

La Fleur - 10:00

Agoria - 11:00

Nina Kraviz - 2:00

Gorgon City - 13:00

Axel Boman - 14:00

ANNA - 15:00

Eats Everything - 16:00

BLOND:ISH - 17:00

UMEK - 18:00

Chris Liebing - 19:00

Nicole Moudaber - 20:00

Nastia - 21:00