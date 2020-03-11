Berghain Cancels Events Until Late April Due To Coronavirus

At this point it is hard to be surprised when an event is cancelled, but still when you see Berghain closing their doors, you know it is bad. The club announced today that is closing its doors and saying to nein to all “self-produced” events until April 20 because of Coronavirus.

In a statement released in German and English, the club said: “On occasion of the current health situation and in the best health interest of our staff, artists and guests, all previously announced self-produced club events in Berghain, Panorama Bar and Säule are being discontinued as a precaution until April 20 2020.”

The move makes sense in the greater context of measures being taken against the virus since gatherings of more than 1,000 people were banned in Berlin yesterday. Berghain’s capacity stands at 1,500.

There are currently about 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in Germany (as of writing, that will surely rise dramatically) and earlier today, German Chancellor and scientist Angela Merkel said up to 70% of the population could become infected.