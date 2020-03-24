Bicep Share First New Music In Two Years With "Atlas"

Bicep Dan Medhurst

Bicep have released their first new song in two years titled “Atlas.”

The duo quickly went from outlier to one of the most in demand electronic acts in the world after the release of their 2017 self-titled album. It got even more hectic with gigs around the world and a renewed interest in the their label, elevating themselves back to being tastemakers (they are former bloggers) with their own events. Now “Atlas” is the start of seemingly a new cycle for them channeling the spacey, hypnotic blend of trance and house music that has become the in-vogue sound, but few can do it like Bicep.

“It would've been unthinkable to foresee the circumstances this track would be released in when we were making it. Our frame of mind was so positive then, fresh off the back of our live tour, full of excitement for the next phase. ‘Atlas’ was our attempt at summing up some of the euphoric moments we experienced on that tour across those two years,” explains Bicep. “It feels like those moments are very far away for all of us right now, but we hope this serves as some form of distraction amidst all this chaos.”

Listen to the new song now and hopefully we will get more music. Get your copy here.