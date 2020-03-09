Chet Porter & Alison Wonderland Share Indie Jam "Bummed"

Just before Chet Porter heads off on a North American nine-date tour, he has just released a new single. Featuring the inimitable singer, songwriter, DJ and producer Alison Wonderland, "Bummed" is a captivating indie-inspired listen, with an interesting backstory.

Explaining how they worked on the tune, Porter said: “I wanted to make a song that had a cool vibe and it turned out very indie-leaning...I played an older version of it for Alison Wonderland one day and she instantly started humming this chorus melody over it, so she wrote some lyrics and we recorded it all within like 10 minutes.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It features crisp drums and almost floating vocals from both artists, and it's clear to see why between them they have over 535 million streams. Chet's tour dates can be found here and you can listen to the brilliant "Bummed" below. Get your copy of the track here.