City Guide: Los Angeles With Sacha Robotti

Los Angeles has long been home to many international music artists across the board, with many most if not all of the major record labels being located here. Over the past decade, DJs have been relocating to the city to take advantage of the plethora of night clubs, great weather, and collaborative energy the city provides. One such artist is Dirtybird staple and LA transplant Sacha Robotti, who's called the city home for some time now. It's always interesting to see how not-native people adapt to their new locations, and below, Sacha takes us through his favorite spots throughout the city of angels.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Words by Sacha Robotti

1. We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?



I lived in Downtown LA for the past two years, there's a chill rooftop spot called "Broken Shaker" with spectacular city views and lounging by the pool!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?



When I go out late at night IF I'm in town on the weekend, I like to check out clubs and off-locations. In Downtown LA you can find a lot of "underground" parties thrown in warehouses and other industrial locations, by the likes of 6AM, Incognito and many more. There are also many official venues in DTLA like Exchange, Belasco, Globe, Majestic, etc.- when in Hollywood I often go to Sound, where I've also played open to close sets before.

cc Joe Paparazzo

3. Brunches are a weekend staple, which spots stand out to you?

Blu Jam in DTLA is a pretty basic choice but it's good! I also like my coffee and Empanadas at Don Francisco.

4. Best dirty late-night street food option?

If you like quick and dirty street food to satisfy your drunk/buzzed/post-club munchies, you can't go wrong with a Doyer Dog, LA's own kind of hot dog with nacho cheese, chili, chopped tomatoes, and onions.

5. Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in LA?

Amoeba in Hollywood is one of my favorite record shops, it has cult status! Funny story, I played a pop-up show for Dirtybird there in 2017.

cc Juansolodolophoto

6. Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

The beach. LA has a long coastline, from Malibu to Santa Monica, Venice, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach... Lots of spots to escape to when I need some peace and quiet.

cc Joe Climan

7. Something everyone should do when visiting LA, but probably hasn’t?

I love the Santa Monica Pier, even though it can be overrun by people when the sun is out, be it by Angelenos or tourists. I love to take a ride on the Ferris wheel.

8. A song or album that reminds you of the city when you first moved here?

The Chronic by Dr. Dre is a classic LA album that reminded me of the city ever since I listened to it for the first time in my native Belgium.

9. What are other great exports that come from California?

Dude if you like, ask me about great exports from California, one of the first things that come to my mind is totally like, the slang.

10. A gift you can’t leave LA without taking home for friends?

Slothacid merch is a welcome present for my friends when I visit home!

Grab his latest single here.