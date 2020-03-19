City Guide: Oliver Huntemann - Hamburg

Oliver Huntemann tells us what to do in Hamburg.

German techno DJ and producer Oliver Huntemann is the next up in our City Guide series. Though he spends a lot of the year on the road, he still has time to get back to his home city of Hamburg. A major port city in Northern Germany, Hamburg is an economic engine for the country and has loads of fascinating architecture, culture and arts.

Read on for more about the city where to eat, see music, dig for records and more.

Huntemann couldn’t take pictures of each place, but here are the descriptions!

We all like a good drink, so where is the top spots to head to before a night out?

The best idea is to just wander around Sternschanze - sit down in a bar, have a drink. Head out to the next one or just stay and socialize. It’s probably the part of Hamburg with the most easy-going bars.

Where can you find the best clubs / late night venues in town?

I love the Uebel & Gefährlich – there’s such a bad dark vibe within the old bunker walls. Perfect for those who like it even more underground there is a small club called PAL and also Südpol is a great experience. They both offer a super high-quality line-ups all the time.

Brunches are a weekend staple; which spots stand out for you?

I always love to go to “Mikkels Cafe” in the heart of Hamburg-Ottensen. It is just a small cafe with a few seats with Freshly baked sweets and outstanding coffee.

Best dirty late-night street food option?

Let’s skip the dirty part and get some great fast food. I just opened an authentic Mexican Taqueria with my business partner Paco. We serve Tacos until late during the weekends. A perfect way to start the night in style. You’ll find Holy Taco right in Hamburg’s red-light district at Reeperbahn. Check them out on Facebook & Instagram.

Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

Take a short ride to the Baltic Sea, enjoy the silence, beautiful beaches, a gentle or stiff breeze and a fresh Matjesbrötchen with onions (a bun with local herring pickled in oil).

Something everyone should do when visiting Hamburg, but probably

hasn’t?

Spending the morning after clubbing at the famous Fischmarkt is a very good way. This is a more or less traditional market and happens right on the harbor from 7am - 9:30am every Sunday with screaming salesmen on every corner and a lot of food. But be careful and don’t buy too much fish from the pitchmen while being drunk - it can be a trap.

A track that reminds you of when you first moved to Hamburg?

VDT - Fahrstuhlmusik (Container Records)

What local dish perfectly sums up Hamburg in one plate?

“Labskaus” is a famous dish everyone should try when vising Hamburg. A mash made from corned beef, potatoes, beetroots and herring – topped with a fried egg and a Rollmops (sour pickled herring). Usually looks rather odd, but it tastes so good! If you want a pretty version, make sure you check out VLET.

A gift you can’t leave Hamburg without taking home for friends?

Any gift with the FC St. Pauli skull - preferable a hoodie or t-shirt.