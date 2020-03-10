Coachella, Stagecoach 2020 Editions Officially Postponed To The Fall Over Coronavirus Fears

After being reported yesterday, Coachella and Stagecoach will be postponed until the fall.

Goldenvoice announced just a few minutes ago that Coachella and Stagecoach will be postponed over fears of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The statement from Goldenvoice details the new dates for both festivals and possible refunds for those who cannot attend in the fall.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” says Goldenvoice.

“Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

Coachella was scheduled to take place on April 10-12 and 17-19. Stagecoach was supposed to take place April 24-26. Both happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, an area that is seeing an increasing number of cases of COVID-19.

It isn’t clear if both festivals will be able to keep all of the artists on the bill or if some will be replaced, but that will likely get worked out over the next few months.