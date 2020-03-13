Crush Trails And Burning Man With The Ultra Comfy And Super Light Vasque Breeze LT GTX Hiking Boot

Amazing out of the box comfort, waterproof, grippy on all surfaces and light as a feather, these are our new favorite hikers.

So traveling and festival season might be looking a little iffy at the moment with the Corona Virus scare, but there's no reason you can't get out and hike some local trails and enjoy the great outdoors. At least for now, anyway? But if you do make it to Burning Man this year, these are essential pieces of kit, and if we are still in quarantine land, well, there is always next year.

IF this is the zombie apocalypse, then you will really have a head start and can flee in comfort... just kidding, kind of.

The Vasque Men's Breeze LT GTX feels like a running shoe with its instant comfort, reliable arch support, and featherweight construction. This boot has been stripped down to give you all of the essentials in a spring/summer boot with grippy Vibram soles and a Gortex outer lining to keep your feet dry and aired out on even those hotter days.

The Vibram sole features both the Megagrip and Litebase technology, which significantly brings down the weight of the boot. It's almost hard to believe how light these boots are and how trail-ready they are out of the box with virtually no break-in period needed.

No Covid-19 out here, at least I hope not... no zombies either.

We took these boots out on the trail for a five-mile hike across the asphalt, grassy/mud, and dirt trails, and they performed like exceptionally well. Excellent traction on all surfaces repelled water like champs, and are one of the more comfortable boots we have ever put on. The lightness was immediately noticeable and ideal for the most long haul, not too technical, hikes.

Style-wise these are definitely leaning more towards mountain-ish and probably not the best look in the urban jungle. Still, they are so light and comfortable that you might forget you wearing hiking boots.

MSRP $179 | More Here

Boot Specs:

Fabric / Material Abrasion Resistant Mesh Synthetic Microfiber

Waterproof GORE-TEX with Extended Comfort Technology

Footbed Anatomical High Rebound Footbed

Midsole Dual Density Compression Molded Enduralast EVA

Outsole Vasque Exclusive Vibram® Ground Control LiteBase with Megagrip Compound

Last Ascent

Weight 1 lb. 11 oz. (754g)