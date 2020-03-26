Current Vibes & Interview: Chet Porter On "Bummed" & Taking Care Of Himself

We're grateful to the super cool and incredibly talented Chet Porter for speaking with us and sharing the kind of playlist guaranteed to perk you right up. Fresh off the back of his wicked collaboration with Alison Wonderland titled "Bummed," Porter talks inspiration, music-making and future plans.

Check out Chet's Current Vibes below.

Thanks for joining us, Chet! Talk us through the past couple of months for you since we entered a new decade.

It’s been interesting. The world seems to be falling apart. I’ve just been trying to chill, work on music, try new things, take care of myself, etc.

You’ve just released your new indie-influenced single “Bummed” and it’s such a great track. What did you want to achieve with it and do you feel you like you managed it?

Thank you! I feel like, lyrically and musically, I accomplished exactly what I wanted to. I wanted to mention little things about depression and get Alison on a song that was sort of out of her comfort zone. I think it turned out really cool. My only thing I haven’t accomplished (but still could), is I wish more people could hear it. I’m really proud of it.

What were some of the most enjoyable parts of creating it? Were you and Alison Wonderland already pals?

Alison and I were already close, yeah, and we were just playing each other demos and then she was like “Wait, I hear something” and started humming the melody. She wrote the lyrics and we recorded it all within 10 minutes probably. It was literally like witnessing magic haha. My favorite part though, was when I wrote the rest of the song because it was like “Finally. I did it” and it felt so good, haha.

What did you gain from the process, and what helps you to keep developing as an artist in general?

I learned a little bit more on how to collaborate with other artists. I think the way I evolve and develop personally is just by listening to more music and experiencing life more. I also occasionally try to just make things without a specific goal in mind, and that helps.

Who or what influences you musically? Do you find you get inspired by lots of different genres and styles?

So many things influence me it would be ridiculous to try and list them all haha, but I definitely get inspired by different genres and artists. This is such a good time for music, everyone’s being themselves and it’s all so creative and interesting. Flume, Porter Robinson, etc. It’s all very exciting to see.

What do you think sets you apart an artist, and how do you want your music to make people feel?

I have no idea, that’s a tough question for me to answer without feeling conceited or uncomfortable haha, but I do know what I want people to feel. I want them to find the music fresh and exciting, but also make them reflect and feel like they’re somewhere else. At the beach in Hawaii, or something. I want them to listen to it in different places out in the world.

What have been some of the standout moments of the past year or two for you as an artist?

When I released “The Longest Day Ever." It was such a weight lifted off my shoulders getting back out there as an artist. It was amazing to see all of the support from people too, it was a nice reminder that I can still do this and take my time without everyone disappearing on me. It was also me introducing the beginning of where I’ve been headed, so that felt amazing to see a positive reaction to.

Personally speaking, what are your favorite tunes right now?

My favorite things to listen to at the moment are the new Tame Impala album, San Holo, "Get Your Wish" by Porter Robinson, The Flume Mixtape, Future Islands, Anamanaguchi, Madeon, etc.

What is on the horizon for you in 2020? Is there anything outside music you’d really like to achieve?

I don’t think about much outside of music, haha. I’d like to get my first proper headline tour under my belt, which I already announced, but with the current situation the world is in, that might get delayed. If that’s the case, then it’s for the best. I’d rather not have people getting sick! Other than that, I want to release and finish more music, make more art, more videos… I just want to keep doing things. That’s the best way for me to feel fulfilled.