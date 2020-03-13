Dack Janiels & Bommer Release Monstrous Collaboration 'Ain't Even Mean To' [Stream]

Dack Janiels @jordyxmusic

Los Angeles based bass producer Dack Janiels and St. Louis-based producer Bommer make their Bassrush Records debut with "Ain't Even Mean To." Both producers have been at the forefront of the dubstep movement lately, with Dack Janiels having releases on Never Say Die's Black Label and Bommer on Excision Music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The two heavy-hitting producers check off all the boxes on this track with earth-shattering wobbles, heavy 808s, quirky melodies and fierce vocal samples. With a rock-solid drop that makes you move, this track will certainly be at the top of set lists as we enter the festival season. Stream "Ain't Even Mean To" below!