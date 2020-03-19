Defected Doing 12 Hour Virtual Festival From Ministry of Sound

Party, but without the people. Stay home people Courtesy of Defected

Defected have announced their first Defected Virtual Festival, which will take place tomorrow, March 20. The event will last 12 hours from 12pm to 12am GMT and take place at Ministry of Sound in London. The DJs who will spin are Simon Dunmore, Monki, Sam Divine, Low Steppa, The Shapeshifters, Melvo Baptiste, Joey Negro, Dan Shake and Darius Syrossian. Since nobody can club anymore due to Coronavirus COVID-19, this is what we are left with.

“Music and clubbing are an escape for many and, with social gatherings being rightfully restricted, we wanted to connect people online in the hope that they appreciate they are not alone,” says Simon Dunmore.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.