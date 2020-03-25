Devault Delivers Gritty Electro & Dark Synthwave On New EP 'Ruby Tape'

Devault has released a new EP Ruby Tape. He has been releasing singles from the project with accompanying videos over the past three weeks and now the entire project is here to digest in full.

The EP puts a further stamp on the gritty and dark electro sound he has been putting together over the past few years.

The project opens with a gritty and thumping slice of house music, before growing with heavy electro on “Hold On” with Bloody Beetroots, a master at that sort of sound. He hones in one the dark, synthwave that was a big part of his 2019 Jade EP on “Seeing Clearly Now.” The EP then becomes downright French with his collaboration with Power Glove, “Intrusion,” with chugging bass and a synth line that feels like driving a sports car at night through an overly lit city. The EP isn’t all darkness though. It ends with the sparkling finale “Pleasure” with fluttering synths and a deep and ominous bass line underneath.

Stream the full EP below and get your copy here.