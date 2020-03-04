DJ-Kicks Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary With Mr Scruff

DJ-Kicks kicks off its 25th year with the right person in Mr. Scuff.

Mr Scruff Courtesy Of PR

DJ-Kicks is ready to kick off its 25th year of putting out genre-defying mixes with someone who has made a career of doing just that, Mr Scruff. The upcoming DJ-Kicks compilation spans afro-beats, to jazz, soul, funk, house and everything in between.

The mix will include "3001: A Space Disco Remix," an exclusive from Mr Scruff and CyberPunkJazz, and Andy Ash's previously unreleased track "Ease Yourself." The mix compilation will have 31 tracks in total.

Mr Scruff, AKA Andy Carthy, has been active since the mid-1990s. He has released his music primarily on Ninja Tune and Ninja Tuna, his collaborative label with Ninja Tune specifically for his own records.

This is the 25th year of DJ-Kicks, which seems to grow stronger each passing edition. The Mr. Scruff DJ-Kicks compilation will be released on March 27. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

01. Iona Fortune - Da You

02. Equiknoxx - The Link

03. Black Pocket - Thank You And Credits

04. Vernon Maytone - Old Pan Sound

05. Tiger - When

06. DJ Nervoso - Kuia

07. Andreya Triana - Gold (Max Graef Remix)

08. Sudan Archives - Wake Up

09. Emilio Santiago - Bananeira

10. Rosa Maria - Samba Minerio

11. Laurel Aitken - Sexy Boogie

12. Antibalas - Si Se Puede (Battle Of The Species)

13. Natural Self - The Sound

14. Tony Allen - Gbedu B

15. Dobie - Magenta

16. Errorsmith - My Party

17. Mr Scruff vs CyberPunkJazz - 3001: A Space Disco Remix (DJ-Kicks)

18. Fats Comet - Dub Storm

19. Ding Dong - Badman Forward Badman Pull Up

20. Paddy Steer - Loufoque

21. Andy Ash - Ease Yourself

22. Mr. Scruff - Where Am I?

23. Max Graef - No 5

24. Alexander Robotnick - Love Supreme (Extended) feat. Stefano Cocco Cantini

25. Hashim - We're Rocking The Planet

26. Zongamin - Nonstop

27. Bumcello - Frbom

28. Archie Pelago - Brown Oxford

29. Seiji - Loose Lips feat. Lyric L

30. Snowboy And The Latin Section - Carga Tu Bateria

31. Drymbago - Chupacabra