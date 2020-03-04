DJ-Kicks Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary With Mr Scruff
DJ-Kicks is ready to kick off its 25th year of putting out genre-defying mixes with someone who has made a career of doing just that, Mr Scruff. The upcoming DJ-Kicks compilation spans afro-beats, to jazz, soul, funk, house and everything in between.
The mix will include "3001: A Space Disco Remix," an exclusive from Mr Scruff and CyberPunkJazz, and Andy Ash's previously unreleased track "Ease Yourself." The mix compilation will have 31 tracks in total.
Mr Scruff, AKA Andy Carthy, has been active since the mid-1990s. He has released his music primarily on Ninja Tune and Ninja Tuna, his collaborative label with Ninja Tune specifically for his own records.
This is the 25th year of DJ-Kicks, which seems to grow stronger each passing edition. The Mr. Scruff DJ-Kicks compilation will be released on March 27. Pre-order here.
Tracklist:
01. Iona Fortune - Da You
02. Equiknoxx - The Link
03. Black Pocket - Thank You And Credits
04. Vernon Maytone - Old Pan Sound
05. Tiger - When
06. DJ Nervoso - Kuia
07. Andreya Triana - Gold (Max Graef Remix)
08. Sudan Archives - Wake Up
09. Emilio Santiago - Bananeira
10. Rosa Maria - Samba Minerio
11. Laurel Aitken - Sexy Boogie
12. Antibalas - Si Se Puede (Battle Of The Species)
13. Natural Self - The Sound
14. Tony Allen - Gbedu B
15. Dobie - Magenta
16. Errorsmith - My Party
17. Mr Scruff vs CyberPunkJazz - 3001: A Space Disco Remix (DJ-Kicks)
18. Fats Comet - Dub Storm
19. Ding Dong - Badman Forward Badman Pull Up
20. Paddy Steer - Loufoque
21. Andy Ash - Ease Yourself
22. Mr. Scruff - Where Am I?
23. Max Graef - No 5
24. Alexander Robotnick - Love Supreme (Extended) feat. Stefano Cocco Cantini
25. Hashim - We're Rocking The Planet
26. Zongamin - Nonstop
27. Bumcello - Frbom
28. Archie Pelago - Brown Oxford
29. Seiji - Loose Lips feat. Lyric L
30. Snowboy And The Latin Section - Carga Tu Bateria
31. Drymbago - Chupacabra