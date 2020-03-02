Enzo Siragusa Releases Five Extra 'Decade Of Rave' Tracks In New EP 'The Lost Dubs'

William Worrell

Enzo Siragusa has released five new songs recorded around the time of his 2019 album Decade of Rave. The new songs titled The Lost Dubs show a darker side of his production, sticking primarily the murky and gritty side of techno and house.

The songs came together when he was making his last album and sent him towards minimal and techno.

“Across the five years of making the music that eventually came together as my debut albums, my influence came from decades on the dancefloor and behind the booth. A predominant phase was the darker side of jungle from producers like Tango & Ratty, Doc Scott, Andy C and Photek. The Lost Dubs takes me there,” explains Siragusa.

“It’s hard to transform Jungle into Minimal House and techno because of the tempo, but I find my own way by using similar basslines and pads that you’d hear in early Jungle records. A particular track I took inspiration from while working on this project is Andy C & Shimon ‘Quest,’ not only from the bassline, but it’s always been a goal of mine to transmit the senses I felt into the FUSE sound.”

See the full tracklist below and get your copy here.

The Dark Side:

A1. Get Down Again

A2. The Quest

The Darker Side:

B1. Origin Unknown

B2. Karkness

Fever (digital exclusive)