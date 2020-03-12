Will Clarke Takes Over Spin Nightclub During CRSSD Weekend With Open-Close Set

To start the weekend we headed over to a special set from Will Clarke at one of San Diego's top nightclubs SPIN.

Spin Nightclub is known for its unique layout, underground vibes, and creating intimate sets. Three levels make up this venue, with ways to listen to music every corner your turn. You can dance your heart out in peace, which is hard to find nowadays. Disco balls hover over the dance floor radiating energy and giving it that old school disco/warehouse vibe. I mean, after all, it is a warehouse.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Clarke is one hot commodity right now. So to bring this DJ to SPIN for this iconic weekend was probably a no brainer. Will Clarke has been supported by some of the best of the best like Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Camelphat...and many many more. Techno and a warehouse just go hand and hand. Not to mention, the San Diegans really made this night was it was. The energy of the city and love for techno and house music is strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He dropped a lot of his own tracks during this set, with some pretty infectious mashups. Billie Eilish mixed with some deep deep techno, what more could you want? Every single body in this club was moving, without a doubt. His RÜFÜS Du Sol remix for "No Place" had the whole club on a different vibe. One always wonders how do you find music to keep the party going that long. The bearded beast had no problem with that at all.

Open to close sets are always a rarity, however, if you have the chance to catch this amazing artist play any set, it is highly recommended. You can check out the rest of his "Open-Close" tour dates here.

Check out some of the pictures from the night below: